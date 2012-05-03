The Quest for a Modest Dress

The Quest for a Modest DressMay 3rd, 2012
I’ve heard friends who have gotten married before me complain about how hard it is to find a modest, “altar-appropriate” wedding dress that’s still flattering and stylish. Now that I’m engaged to be married and have casually started browsing wedding dresses, I’ve found this to be true for myself. The overwhelming majority of dresses out there just miss the mark on modesty.
I’ve also had trouble with bridesmaid dresses. When I was preparing for my sister’s wedding last fall (I was her maid of honor), I tried on what seemed like tons of dresses before finding something I felt reasonably comfortable in that was still reasonably cute.
My dressing rooms rants went something like this: “I’m not wearing this—it’s too low in the front…Next!…OK I am NOT wearing this—my entire back shows….Next!…Ugh, I’m not even going to bother trying that one on.” And so on. I finally asked the sales person if they had anything modest. She looked at me like I was nuts and basically asked me if I just wasn’t comfortable with my body (or something to that extent).
It’s sad that so many people lack an understanding of the holy sacrament of marriage. Regardless of whether or not one is standing on God’s altar taking vows, our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, made in the image and likeness of God. Our dress should always reflect that.
Many people often (mistakenly) liken modesty to frumpiness, and that’s simply not the case—modesty is a reflection of our true femininity. (If you’d like to read more about this, I would suggest Blessed John Paul II’s Apostolic Letter, “On the Dignity and Vocation of Women.”)
In my quest for a modest dress, I recently Googled “modest wedding dresses,” and the first site that popped up was one from the Mormons called “Latter Day Bride.” I was pleased to see these links (to name a few): modest wedding dresses, modest prom dresses, modest bridesmaid dresses, and modest clothing. I love how they use the word “modest” and they have an entire site dedicated to helping women respect the dignity of their bodies. AND, the majority of these dresses are really cute!
It would be great if Catholics had a wedding site like this. Maybe there is one that I’m missing. Until then, I am grateful to our Mormon brothers and sisters!
Hi Lindsey: I got married 25 years ago and things were not quite as bad then. For one thing, Andrew and Fergie had just gotten married, so there were quite a few long-sleeved dresses available imitating hers. But most of them were still pretty ugly. I ended up having my mother-in-law’s beautiful vintage dress altered to fit me, but if I were doing it again today I would have a dress made for me. A simple dress in an expensive satin that really FITS is elegant, an eyelet or tulle dress is modest and charming. The prices of bridal gowns are so outrageous that having one made by a good seamstress is about the same or cheaper. And as far as bridesmaid dresses go, most companies have (or used to have) matching short jackets or shawls available to order.
Formal wear has always had different standards from day wear, usually a lot lower cut or sleeveless or whatever was stylish. The people at the stores can’t help that they deal day after day with women who want inappropriate clothing because they see it on TV or in magazines. I have heard about Latter Day Brides before — they should advertise to Catholic brides as well, maybe they’d get a lot more business.
Thanks for the comment, Gail. You have some great insights! I bet your vintage dress was absolutely beautiful! I love vintage…
You’re right about the price of bridal gowns being ridiculous. I never thought about having a dress made for me. I will look into that. Thanks! 🙂
This article is spot-on. I would also add that it is hard to find a dress that is modest in price as well as appearance. And off-the-rack shops such as David’s Bridal are very limited in their modest dress offerings.
I totally agree! It’s so hard to find modest formals, wedding dresses – anything!
I like a lot of Latter-day Bride’s dresses, just not the price tag. If you’re looking for something more reasonable, I’d check out Virtuous Prom (www.virtuousprom.com). They also make custom designed dresses and the price tag isn’t through the roof!