Most high school drama directors are gentle, creative people who encourage their actors with calming guidance. That was never Marianist Brother Jim Abel’s style. Abes ran our Queen’s Men drama program at Purcell/Purcell Marian High School like a football coach.

Abes yelled, threw things and slammed doors. A former track coach, Abes was big on calisthenics. He stood over us as we lay in the drama center holding our feet six inches off the floor until our diaphragms hurt so badly we thought they had torn. Three minutes. Five.Ten Stop already!

During rehearsals, he jumped in and offered his ideas whenever he thought a scene didn’t look right. The scene always improved. He pulled out every single ounce of talent we had, even if we didn’t know we had it. Abes made sure we held nothing back. He wouldn’t let us shortchange ourselves or cheat God.

New to Purcell my junior year, I volunteered for a small part in a school play. It was my indoctrination into a group that accepted everyone, was bound by love, and offered unwavering support on stage and off. Friendships made through drama more than 30 years ago still thrive. Abes was our leader.

Through a gruff exterior that masked a heart of gold, Abes taught us to be grateful for our blessings. His messages were short: praise God; strive for excellence; care for your neighbor; and serve the poor. He was simply giving us the foundation for a healthy, happy life.

That’s why we loved him. David Eck

