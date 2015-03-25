That’s Why We Loved HimMarch 25th, 2015
Most high school drama directors are gentle, creative people who encourage their actors with calming guidance. That was never Marianist Brother Jim Abel’s style. Abes ran our Queen’s Men drama program at Purcell/Purcell Marian High School like a football coach.
Abes yelled, threw things and slammed doors. A former track coach, Abes was big on calisthenics. He stood over us as we lay in the drama center holding our feet six inches off the floor until our diaphragms hurt so badly we thought they had torn. Three minutes. Five.Ten Stop already!
During rehearsals, he jumped in and offered his ideas whenever he thought a scene didn’t look right. The scene always improved. He pulled out every single ounce of talent we had, even if we didn’t know we had it. Abes made sure we held nothing back. He wouldn’t let us shortchange ourselves or cheat God.
New to Purcell my junior year, I volunteered for a small part in a school play. It was my indoctrination into a group that accepted everyone, was bound by love, and offered unwavering support on stage and off. Friendships made through drama more than 30 years ago still thrive. Abes was our leader.
Through a gruff exterior that masked a heart of gold, Abes taught us to be grateful for our blessings. His messages were short: praise God; strive for excellence; care for your neighbor; and serve the poor. He was simply giving us the foundation for a healthy, happy life.
That’s why we loved him. David Eck
I worked with Brother Able everyday after school and in the summer as part of a tuition assistance program. He taught me a lot about copying and office projects for the school, changing posters weekly in the hall so that new inspirational saying were available and painting the posters that the football team ran through each week. But I am compelled to say not only did I gain monetary assistance, but much more. The brother Able I knew was a gentle soul. He instilled within me not only a great work ethic, but taught me how to be a great human being as he modeled this each day we worked together. It’s been a while since I’ve thought about this area in my life, but I truly miss him but know a part of who I am today is only here now because of him.
Absolutely! He never treated us as anything other than adults. He was never condescending and always expected the best from us and that’s why we gave it to him. And that’s why we loved him!
Well said Micheal, well said. The one thing ( the last time I saw him, up at St. C.’s Festival)I did thank him for was being a part of my life. But I don’t think I told him how, or at least specifically.He had a way of making you see those things you either took for granted or, maybe I didn’t want to see them, no matter how negative or dark seeming they could be. He absolutely challenged us – with a focus on our own lives which many of us couldn’t do on our own. And yes he did direct the drama program – but when, I myself started in Queens Men, would I have ever guessed that my direction in life would change forever. He showed us a lot about ourselves. Of course, he didn’t do it all, but was a crucial proponent in our struggle with our own adolescence.For me that was important at that time. Thanks Jim!
I was a member of Purcell Class of 76. I was not in the theater group but I did attend the works of art Brother Able produced. Jesus Christ Super Star and God Spell where the greatest high school plays ever! I did not have him as ateacher but he was one of my study hall monitors… I found him to be kind man who loved the Lord…
I believe God sends you people to help you on your life’s journey. Brother Jim Abel was my person God sent me. He was a huge influence on my life. He gave me self-confidence, determination, and through his growling he made me see that everyone is important to make something work. My favorite line ” Extend your self…” He taught us that No one has small roles, no one has small jobs, and if we all pull together things can work out. He created an environment in the Queen’s Men that was safe, secure and loving. I have so many fond memories of him
and of the Queen’s Men. I loved Brother Abel as a mentor, a teacher of life and a friend. He will always be in my heart as will the Queen’s Men