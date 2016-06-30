A Cathedral of Beauty, Proportion, and Durability June 30th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

The first known gathering of Catholics in Cincinnati was in 1811. An advertisement was placed in the weekly Liberty Hall requesting the Catholics of Cincinnati to meet at the home of Jacob Fowble to discuss the establishment of a congregation in the city. Unfortunately, what came of the meeting in the following years is unknown.

Bp. Benedict Flaget of the Diocese of Bardstown, Ky. passed through Cincinnati in 1817 and again efforts were made to establish a Catholic church in southwest Ohio. This goal was finally realized in 1819 when on Easter Sunday Mass was offered in a plain frame structure, measuring 55′ x 30′ on the northwest corner of Liberty and Vine Streets. The church was named Christ Church and is the location of the present St. Francis Seraph Church.

When the Diocese of Cincinnati was erected in 1821 and Edward Fenwick, O.P. named its first bishop, he had the church moved to Sycamore Street, closer to the city. The church was disassembled, moved by oxen, and renamed St. Peter Church. The move, though, took its toll on the structure. A tradition has it that while Mass was being celebrated on the first Sunday after the removal of the church, the structure began to sway and several men crawled under the church to steady it while others brought materials to reinforce the building.

Bp. Fenwick left in 1823 for a trip to Europe to beg for money, supplies, priests, and sisters to help serve in the diocese, which encompassed the entire state of Ohio and some territory just to the north. He returned to Cincinnati in May 1825 and immediately began on the construction of a larger church on Sycamore Street, which was built on the site of the current St. Xavier Church. Designed by local Catholic Michael Scott, the new cathedral was dedicated on the Third Sunday of Advent, 17 December 1826. Gothic in design, the cathedral displayed 13 large paintings that were given to Bp. Fenwick by Cardinal Fesch, Prince of France and Archbishop of Lyon, and who was a notable art collector.

With the arrival of Bp. John B. Purcell to the see of Cincinnati in 1833, plans were initiated a few years later to construct a new cathedral for the diocese. By 1840 the population of Cincinnati had reached 46,000 and space in the cathedral was limited. Henry Walter was selected for this project, having won a design competition in 1838 for the state capitol building in Columbus. The site for the cathedral was to the west at Plum and 8th Streets.

Prejudice towards Catholics was quite common in Cincinnati, and in a September 1840 letter to John McElroy, S.J., Bp. Purcell writes with a dash of his fighting spirit, “Now I want a good plan, for it strikes me that something uncommon ought to be made out of it to put the heretics in good humor by beautifying the city. A fine steeple would command a view of ten miles down and up the river and be seen a great distance, with the bright, resplendent cross overtopping all.”

The cornerstone was laid in May 1841 and dedicated on 2 November 1845. This grand occasion brought eight bishops from around the United States and Abp. Samuel Eccleston of Baltimore, the consecrating prelate. Lasting more than four hours, it was also attended by sixty-five diocesan priests from Ohio and Kentucky, as well as seminarians, Jesuits and Dominicans. Festivities surrounding the day also included discourses on the Catholic faith, which attracted large crowds. The Catholic Telegraph reported the event on 6 November 1845 with the concluding notes, “Thus, after more than five years labor, the Catholics of Cincinnati have crowned their hopes by the erection and consecration of a Cathedral, which no one can behold without expressing their admiration of its beauty, proportions and durability.”

The style selected for the new cathedral was Greek Revival, which flourished in mid-19th century America. The portico of the church would have twelve giant stone columns, making a grand and authoritative statement. Stone quarried for the cathedral was brought down from Dayton, Ohio. The portico and spire was not completed until 1860, just in time for the American flag to flown during the American Civil War.

Changes in demographics decreased parishioner registration and attendance at St. Peter in Chains. By 1912, plans were being made to build a new seminary in the suburbs of Cincinnati and to build a new cathedral next door. Finally coming to fruition in 1938, St. Peter in Chains was no longer the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and this honor was given to St. Monica Church in Clifton. This remained so until Abp. Karl J. Alter made plans in the early 1950s to move the cathedral back to its original church. First, a major renovation project would take place before this happened, and these changes will be shared in a future post.

Translation of inscription in cornerstone, as given in The Catholic Telegraph:

In the year of our Lord, 1841, and the sixty-fifth of the Independence of the United States of North America, Gregory the Sixteenth, being Chief Pontiff, John Tyler, President of the United States, Thomas Corwin, Governor of the State of Ohio, and Samuel Davies, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati; the Rt. Rev. John B. Purcell, Second Bishop of Cincinnati; attended by the Very Rev. E.T. Collins V.G. and the Rev. E. Purcell of the Cathedral, and also by the officiating Clergy of the Church of the Holy Trinity, and of the College of St. Francis Xavier, and the Theological Students of the Episcopal Seminary, blessed with solemn rites and set in the foundations, this corner stone of the new Cathedral, to be dedicated to the most High God, under the auspices of the Blessed Virgin and the invocation of St. Peter in chains, on the Twentieth day of June, being the festival of the ascension of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ into Heaven.

Records consulted:

RG 04.06: The Catholic Telegraph

RG 07.01: Church Histories

Laboring on the Mission is a blog of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Archives. The title is taken from a letter written by Bishop Edward Fenwick, OP, describing his mission work in Ohio. Whether in the wilds of 19th century or the baby boom of the 1950s, the Catholic Church continues the mission entrusted to her by Jesus Christ. Here we tell that story.