National Milk Chocolate Day July 27th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

A happy National Milk Chocolate Day to everyone! This young man at the snack counter at Fort Scott Camp would certainly be happy to sell you a chocolate bar and other treats. Fort Scott Camp opened in 1922 and was situated along the Great Miami River about 20 miles outside Cincinnati. Activities for campers included horseback riding, archery, swimming, basketball, boxing, singing, learning about Native peoples, and of course religious formation. At the time of its closure in 1989, the camp had grown to 253 acres, 2 pools and 61 buildings.

Laboring on the Mission is a blog of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Archives. The title is taken from a letter written by Bishop Edward Fenwick, OP, describing his mission work in Ohio. Whether in the wilds of the 19th century or the baby boom of the 1950s, the Catholic Church continues the mission entrusted to her by Jesus Christ. Here we tell that story.