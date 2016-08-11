The Hickey Sacerdotal Family August 11th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

There are several instances of biological brothers becoming priests for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, but in the late 19th century, an extraordinary instance came from the family of Patrick and Johanna Hickey. Five of their sons became priests for the Archdiocese and one daughter became a Sister of Notre Dame and took the name Sister Annunciata. The second daughter Martha lived with their mother. The sons are pictured above circa 1896. Left to Right, Rev. Edward P. Hickey (1859-1921), Rev. George F. Hickey (1868-1941), Rev. John F. Hickey (1861-1938), Rev. Charles A. Hickey (1863-1953), Rev. William D. Hickey (1857-1924).

