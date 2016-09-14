Our Mother of Sorrows, Roselawn September 14th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

September 15th is the memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows. Simeon predicted that a sword would pierce Mary’s heart (Luke 2:35) and the Church honors her seven sorrows. There have been two churches with this title in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, one in Monroe and the other in Roselawn, pictured above, which closed in 2009. Take from The Catholic Telegraph issue dated 28 September 1967, the caption reads,

“Archbishop Karl J. Alter addresses parishioners at the newly renovated Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Cincinnati [Roselawn]. The school cafeteria was converted into a church to accommodate a larger number of persons. Parishioners performed most of the work, according to Father Andrew J. Hoying, pastor. The dedication ceremony was held on the feast of the Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sept. 15.”

