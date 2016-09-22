National Dear Diary Day September 22nd, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

“Dear Diary Day” isn’t exactly a well known holiday, celebrated, or even known without a google search of “odd holidays.” But, celebrated today, September 22, this gives us a chance to highlight two diaries in the Archives, and both belonging to two good friends.

The first diary belongs to Bp. John B. Purcell. Born in County Cork, Ireland in 1800 and ordained in 1826 in Paris, Rev. Purcell was a teacher and then later the president of Mount St. Mary Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. His appointment as the second bishop of Cincinnati brought him out west to take on this young and large diocese. Embarking on this new assignment, Bp. Purcell began with the goal to keep a journal. First writing in November 1833, he first gives the headline, “Redde Rationem Villicationis Tuae. – Luke 16:2.” This translates to “Give an Account.” The scripture verse is from the parable of the rich man with the dishonest steward who commanded the steward to write an account of his dealings. Taking this to heart, Bp. Purcell commenced this diary to present to God an account of his role as shepherd. Unfortunately, the responsibilities of the Bishop of Cincinnati, which encompassed the entire state of Ohio, kept him from continuing the journal. His last entry is April 1836. Over these 2 1/2 years, his entries would become shorter and shorter, as time became more precious.

Here are some samples of what Bp. Purcell recounted, giving a picture of life in Cincinnati in 1833-34.

November 1833. “Had many arduous duties to perform, tho’ frequently interrupted by kind children coming to visit their new and long looked for Spiritual Father-Arranging the preliminaries for the transfer of the property of the late Bishop, Rt. Revd. Dr. Edd. Fenwick…For departure of Bp. Rese, see Telegraph of this date. I had to give him my note for upwards of 500 Doll. to meet the demands of Grocers, Dry Goods men, etc. etc. for value recd. by the inmates of the Coll. & Sem. before my arrival! Thousands upon thousands of Dollars had been expended on buildings which are ill-constructed & inconvenient, of wretched materials, half-finished, leaking, mill-dewed roofs & walls: floors loose & badly laid, hydrants left insecure against external injury.”

2 January 1834. “Coming home, weather bitterly cold. My horse fell under me on the Ice-I had before fallen from him by his starting when I had only one foot in the stirrup. Kind G. Angels nigh “Ne offendam versus lapidem” I have great faith in Angels’ care & say daily “Angele Dei.”

23-24 March 1834. “Had a meeting of the Germans today, who subscribed liberally towards the erection of the contemplated church-offered good brick at 2.62 & 2.68 per 1000, to be put in the wall at the fate of 2.62 1/2 and the Mortar (no loom) & hands all furnished by bricklayer. Looking out for an eligible lot for a Germ. Church. There are two in Court St., one at 40 Doll. and the other at 45 D. a foot. One 160 feet deep-the other 130-and one on 4th St. 180 feet deep at 60 Doll. a foot.”

5 April 1834. “Confessions-looked at a lot belonging to Foot and Bonsel, in 5th St. not far from the Mount-May have to take 70 feet there by 200, at 3000 Doll. Its location is remote from most of the Germans-cd get a lot across the canal, for 25 Doll. a foot, but it is entirely too far away.”

This property was to become Holy Trinity Church, opened in 1834 and closed in 1958. Its property was sold for the development of I-75.

The second diary and belonging to a good friend of Bp. Purcell’s is from Marianne Reilly. Born in 1804 in Philadelphia, Marianne was one of five children of Patrick and Elizabeth Reilly. The family moved to Cincinnati and were active in the Catholic and social life of the city. Marianne and her sister Ann never married and lived together until their deaths in the mid 1890s. Marianne’s diary is rather impressive in that it covers a span of 61 years from 1825 to 1886. She gives information about the weather, social events, church functions, national events, interactions with several prominent people of the city, as well as the death of Abp. John B. Purcell in 1883. The two images below are examples of her writing, the first from 6 October 1833 for the episcopal consecration of the Rt. Rev. Rese, Bishop of Detroit at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Cincinnati (Bp. Purcell makes mention of this, quoted above). The second image is taken from her journal dated 5 July 1883, having been informed of the death of Abp. John B. Purcell. While full of interesting tidbits of information, Marianne shows that not everyone in the 19th century had pristine handwriting! Her journal is an undiscovered source of the life of a Catholic woman in 19th century Cincinnati waiting to be explored!

