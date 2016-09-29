Mission for Deaf Mutes September 29th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

The Catholic Telegraph, 22 September 1921

“A one-week mission for adult deaf mutes was opened last Sunday, at St. Louis Church [8th and Walnut, Cincinnati], and is being conducted by Rev. Eugene J. Gehl, of St. John Institute for Deaf Mutes, St. Francis, Wis. Services are to be held daily at 7:45 pm and are well attended. Next Sunday, during the high Mass at 8:30am, those attending the mission will receive Holy Communion in a body.”

The Catholic Telegraph, 29 September 1921

“The mission for the adult deaf mutes was concluded at St. Louis Church, last Sunday morning, with general Communion Mass at 8:30 o’clock, after which the Papal blessing was conferred by Father Gehl on the large assemblage of retreatants present. A photograph of the entire group was taken in front of the church, after the Mass, following which a breakfast for those who made the mission, was served in St. Louis Hall, which was beautifully decorated, the papal and national colors being largely in evidence.”

