A Home for Unmarried Businesswomen October 13th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

The third building for the Fontbonne (formerly called Sacred Heart Home), opened in 1962. Operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph, it was a home for unmarried businesswomen in Cincinnati. Located at Broadway and Fifth Street, not only did the Fontbonne provide housing, but it also hosted socials and meetings, such as the Philatelic Society of Cincinnati (coins and stamps), art classes, swim parties, and Mass in the Holy Family Chapel. Because it was operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph who took an interest in the well-being of the residents, the Fontbonne lead to many women becoming Catholic. The Fontbonne was located next to the Fenwick Club, a residence for unmarried men. It closed in May 1977 and was purchased by P&G a month later, along with the Fenwick Club.

