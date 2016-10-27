Minor Patrons of the Archdiocese October 27th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622) is the official patron of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Did you know that we also have two minor patrons? They are St. Albert the Great (c. 1200–1280) and St. Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621). Below is a letter written by Abp. John T. McNicholas on 4 July 1938 announcing our two new minor patrons and the reason for their selection. Mentioned in the letter, the Institutum Divi Thomae was a school of scientific research founded by the Archbishop in 1935 to promote scientific research and show that science and religion are not opposed to each other.

“Our Holy Father on 4 May, 1938, approved the decision of the Sacred Congregation of Rites that St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Albert the Great are to be venerated in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati as co-patrons minus principales sub ritu duplici maiori.

“St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Albert the Great cannot but appeal strongly to our priests and people if they realize how providentially these saints have been given to us as patrons in these critical times. We urge the clergy and the faithful of all parishes to cultivate a special devotion to these two heroic servants of God.

“Our priests and informed laymen should regard it as their constant duty to state the Catholic position, to refute false charges made against the Church, and to clear away misunderstandings. St. Robert Bellarmine, the resourceful athlete of Christ, consumed with ardent zeal to win for His Divine Master as many souls as possible, never lost an opportunity to state clearly and courageously the Church’s position.

“We trust that our apostolate under the patronage of St. Robert Bellarmine will flourish. To clarify and to make popular the Catholic position means that leaflets and pamphlets by the millions should be distributed, also that we should make use of the radio, of lecture and conference halls, of the press, and of the pulpit.

“St. Robert Bellarmine was declared by Pope Pius XI, 26 April, 1932, the patron of religious instruction throughout the world. We ask all in the Archdiocese to regard him in a special manner as the patron of discussion clubs, of convert classes, of the Diocesan and Parochial Bureaus of Catholic Information, and of every movement which will cause those outside the Church to investigate her principles and teachings. All engaged in teaching catechetics and summer religious classes should invoke his intercession.

“Undoubtedly, in the providence of God, St. Albert the Great has a very special mission for our times. His scientific studies and his deep interest in every field of human knowledge made him the marvel of his age. It seems extraordinary that nearly seven centuries should pass between his death and solemn canonization. It was his privilege and responsibility to help to train St. Thomas Aquinas as a theologian. There is urgent need of reviving interest, under the patronage of St. Albert the Great, in all branches of science, which will prove powerful auxiliaries in bringing about the recognition of the importance of Philosophy and Theology and in advancing the study of Christian Apologetics and Catholic culture in our times. Scientific studies and research are important auxiliaries in securing a hearing for religion.

“Modern science, especially pseudo-science, must be charged with the responsibility of alienating many from God and of causing them to reject the supernatural. On all sides it is said that one cannot at the same time be a true scientist and a Catholic. Pseudo-science has done much to undermine the influence of all supernatural religion. It is tragic that so many religious leaders of our day have been misled to pseudo-science and have been either unwilling or unprepared to study seriously the science of God and the natural tendency of rational creatures towards Him as their last end.

“Pope Pius XI, courageous as always, has thrown down the challenge to the pseudo-scientists of the world. Addressing the priests of all nations, the Holy Father says that the Church “blesses and fosters every healthy initiative and has no fear of the progress, even the most daring progress, of science, if only it be true science.” His Holiness has reorganized the Pontifical Academy of Science, which will encourage true scientific studies everywhere.

“We have been solicitous to promote scientific studies in the Archdiocese under the special patronage of St. Albert the Great. We urge all to implore his intercession that he may obtain for our scientific institute the guidance and help necessary to carry on its mission for the honor and glory of God and the good of souls. It needs the encouragement and support of priests and people.

“Priests, Brothers, and Sisters in the Institutum Divi Thomae are carrying on the graduate studies in science in a spirit of daring. They will be shown the unity of truth and the importance of synthesis in the world of true science today. We are encouraging members of the laity who have altogether exceptional talent and who have been most carefully selected to pursue graduate studies in our scientific institute. The number of students must be very limited. Only those invited to pursue our courses and to carry on research are admitted.

“We hope also that two worthy churches will be built in honor of the two co-patrons of the Archdiocese whom the Holy See has just given us–St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Albert the Great. The Jesuit Fathers for several years have been organizing the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine [Cincinnati, founded in 1927]. Perhaps the next parish to be founded will be dedicated to St. Albert the Great [Dayton, founded in 1939].

“Asking all to pray daily that God may not withhold His blessing on the work we have in hand under the patronage of St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Albert the Great,

“I am Faithfully yours in Christ,

+John T. McNicholas

Archbishop of Cincinnati”

