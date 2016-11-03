Take Me Out to the Ballgame November 3rd, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

In honor of the Cubs’ World Series win last night, here is a school team photo from the 1907 St. Mark baseball team, taken just one year before the previous Cubs win in 1908. St. Mark, Evanston, was established in 1905 and closed in 2010. From the beginning and until the end, the parish was ministered by priests from the Society of the Precious Blood.

