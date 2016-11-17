Fr. Francis Lasance November 17th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

Fr. Francis Lasance, born in Cincinnati on January 24, 1860, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese on May 24, 1883. In the first few years of his priesthood, he was assigned to Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading; Emmanuel Church, Dayton; and then briefly in Lebanon and Monroe, building the church in Monroe, which at that time was considered mission territory. Unfortunately, Fr. Lasance was plagued with poor health and had to give up parish work in 1890, only seven years after ordination. His life and ministry as a priest would end up taking an unexpected turn.

In 1890, after a trip to Europe for rest and to regain strength, Fr. Lasance was assigned to be the chaplain at Notre Dame Convent, The Summit, Cincinnati and remained there until 1924. As chaplain, Fr. Lasance had time to write, and he embraced this task with enthusiasm. Although he lived the life of a recluse, he was well-known throughout the United States and beyond thanks to his prayer books, which numbered over 30 titles. Notable ones include Catholic Boy’s Guide, Catholic Girl’s Guide, and My Prayer Book, which had over one million copies printed. These books were credited to leading many young persons to vocations in the religious life.

Abp. John McNicholas had this to say about Fr. Lasance in the homily given at Fr. Lasance’s funeral on December 16, 1946.

“Father Lasance, through his books, taught millions how to pray; but only after having learned himself, within the religious cloister, the science and art of prayer. The strong habit and the unfailing support of his life was prayer. Long hours every day were spent in prayer. He was found daily at his bedside, kneeling in prayer; he was the most devout client of Our Lady of the Rosary. Mary’s beads were his constant companion…Father Lasance, despite his austerity, his endless round of prayers, his almost constant living in the presence of God, his cheerfulness under suffering, and his seemingly heroic sacrifice to help others spiritually, was not an ethereal person; he lived in the world while not of it.”

The books written Fr. Lasance contain compilations of familiar Catholic prayers, but they also include meditations by Fr. Lasance on a wide variety of topics, such as specific virtues, prayer, and how to preserve the faith in a world increasingly hostile to religion. Below are some samples of meditations taken from the introductions of his books.

“Prayer is truly a conversation between God and the soul; in prayer we address ourselves to God and He, our Heavenly Father, in His love and kindness, speaks to us; in prayer the soul breathes the atmosphere of paradise, and by its union with God and its elevation to heavenly contemplation, it enjoys a foretaste of the happiness of the Saints in the celestial Eden.” (With God: A Book of Prayers and Reflections)

“All desire it [happiness], but many do not attain to it because they seek it where it can not be found. The one thing necessary to true and lasting happiness is the state of sanctifying grace – the love of God – union with God, in whom alone man’s heart can find rest.” (My Prayer Book)

“My first and foremost wish is to inspire the maiden who stands on the threshold of womanhood with a love of virtue, and to encourage her in the pursuit of it. I wish to impress upon her the fact that virtue and piety are not inconsistent with the enjoyment of life, that they are not incompatible with mirth and high spirits, with sport and recreation.” (The Catholic Girl’s Guide)

Fr. Lasance died on December 11, 1946 and his funeral was held at St. Monica Cathedral, Clifton. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living priest in the Archdiocese (86 years).

