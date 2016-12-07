St. Patrick Church, Troy December 7th, 2016 posted by Sarah Patterson

A new church for St. Patrick Church, Troy, was dedicated on November 30, Thanksgiving Day, 1916. Earlier that year, the cornerstone for the church was laid on May 28. Pictured at the cornerstone laying ceremony, Rev. John Feldman, Dean of the Cincinnati district (deanery) blesses the stone. Rev. Frederic H. Bene stands just right of center looking on. Rev. Feldman was pastor of St. Patrick 1880-1884 and Rev. Bene was pastor 1884-1892. Founded in 1857, the pastor at the time of the dedication was Rev. Anthony Mentink, who was pastor from 1906-1958. The parish will be celebrating this centennial anniversary on Saturday with Abp. Dennis Schnurr.

