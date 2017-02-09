Eucharistic Procession at St. Martin de Porres Church February 9th, 2017 posted by Sarah Patterson

In 1935 with the encouragement of Archbishop John T. McNicholas, O.P., Revs. Leo Walsh and Charles Murphy began ministering to the African American community in the Lockland neighborhood, a suburb of Cincinnati. After a plea for financial assistance was placed in The Catholic Telegraph, an anonymous gift of $4000 made possible the purchase of the former Swedenborgian Church and College for use as a church and school. Called St. Christina Church, the church and school were a mission unit dedicated to the patronage of Blessed Martin de Porres. Martin de Porres was canonized a saint in 1962 and the church’s name was officially changed to St. Martin de Porres in 1970.

While the former Swedenborgian building was still used for the school, a new church structure was dedicated on 5 June 1938. The school taught grades three through eight and at the time of the 1938 dedication, the regular Sunday Mass attendance was approximately 125 parishioners.

Laboring on the Mission is a blog of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Archives. The title is taken from a letter written by Bishop Edward Fenwick, OP, describing his mission work in Ohio. Whether in the wilds of the 19th century or the baby boom of the 1950s, the Catholic Church continues the mission entrusted to her by Jesus Christ. Here we tell that story.