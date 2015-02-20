← Parishes and Communities
Is ssthere a listing of AD Parishes and a separate list of priests/pastors on this site?
Steve, I apologize for the long delay in responding to your message. I hope you have found the answer to your question, but in case you haven’t, here is a way to find a list of archdiocesan parishes:
Go to the main page for the archdiocesan website: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org
To the right of the menu drop-downs, click on the three little lines.
Click on “Find a Parish.”
There you can type in a specific parish name or beneath the type-in box, you can click on “Alphabetical Listing” for all parishes.
I hope this helps. Again, my apology for my very late response. I just didn’t see your message!
Blessings
