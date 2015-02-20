Parishes and Communities

Parishes and Communities

By hispanicmin | Published February 20, 2015
2 Responses to Parishes and Communities

    Steve Koob September 3, 2016 at 8:46 pm

  1. Is ssthere a listing of AD Parishes and a separate list of priests/pastors on this site?

      hispanicmin February 7, 2017 at 10:00 am

    • Steve, I apologize for the long delay in responding to your message. I hope you have found the answer to your question, but in case you haven’t, here is a way to find a list of archdiocesan parishes:

      Go to the main page for the archdiocesan website: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org

      To the right of the menu drop-downs, click on the three little lines.

      Click on “Find a Parish.”

      There you can type in a specific parish name or beneath the type-in box, you can click on “Alphabetical Listing” for all parishes.

      I hope this helps. Again, my apology for my very late response. I just didn’t see your message!

      Blessings

